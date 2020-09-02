31 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed September 2

On Sept. 2, we confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, both with underlying health conditions:

A woman her 20s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from South Hill.

Our totals are 6,749 cases and 152 deaths.

We have reported 606 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 67.2. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 43.3.

The state requires us to report our case rate with a 6-day data lag to ensure accuracy. With this data lag, our case rate is at 80 per 100,000. This data lag has been a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 42.6% in the last two weeks.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.

The lower case numbers recently are good news. Let’s stay the course! Keep it small when it comes to Labor Day plans and other gatherings. It’s one way you can show you care and help to drive our COVID-19 rates down.