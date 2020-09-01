WA Dept of Veterans Selected as a Serve Washington, AmeriCorps site for the 2020-21 Program Year

WDVA is pleased to announce its selection as a Serve Washington, AmeriCorps site for the 2020-2021 program year.

The WDVA Vet Corps program provides 50 Vet Corps Members to serve at Washington State institutions of higher education or other programs which have a connection to veterans engaged in career focused learning. The $636,600 grant provides stipend payments for up to the 50 Vet Corps members, as well as ongoing training and support from the WDVA Counseling and Wellness team. With 40 sites across the state, Vet Corps is still recruiting for services sites to engage Vet Corps members to make an impact in your community.

During the 2019-2020 program year, Vet Corps served across the state leading over 300 individual service projects, and directly mentoring over 200 veterans and family members.

Already, the 2020-2021 program year has taken on a new look due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the fact that most of our colleges and universities are providing on-line only instruction. The Vet Corps members will need to engage online and continue to show flexibility to respond to the needs of students on a virtual campus. The need for peer mentoring and opportunities for veterans to gather, even in a virtual space, is more important now than ever before as veterans may feel more isolated and alone as they start their journey in higher education.

For more information on the WDVA Vet Corps or to find out how to apply to be a Vet Corps member, please visit: www.dva.wa.gov/veterans-their-families/counseling-and-wellness/vet-corps.