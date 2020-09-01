Utility work at Commerce Street and 7th Street intersection resumes this week

Crews will resume stormwater work on Commerce Street near S. 7th Street, starting as soon as Sept. 2. In addition, the contractor will install a water line in this area. The combination of utility work on Commerce St. near 7th St. is expected to take about two months.

In other areas, crews continue installing track on Division Avenue from J Street to the K St./Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection and on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to just south of S. 3rd St. Crews will place track on MLK Jr. Way near Division Ave., moving the rail from the pile on S. 18th St. along Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Sept. 2 at 5 a.m. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment – thank you.

In Hilltop, the contractor continues to install track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill Street to S. 16th Street, and will go across S. 15th St. this week. Crews continue to install utilities in the S. 9th St. and MLK Jr. Way intersection, and may complete the work in the intersection this week. This week, the contractor will start installing the concrete pad for the traction power substation on S. 8th St. west of MLK Jr. Way. Currently, work is temporarily on hold on Stadium Way in front of Stadium High School.

The contractor will not be working during the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5 – 7. Looking ahead, crews plan to resume work on Stadium Way near the high school after the Labor Day weekend.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, Stadium Way, Division Avenue, N. K Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, S. 13th Street, S. 14th Street, S. 15th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of August 31

Where

Commerce Street from Theater District Station to I-705 – northbound lane closure.

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure.

Division Avenue from J St. to K St./MLK Jr. Way – westbound lane closure.

N. K St. and Division Avenue intersection – intersection closed at N. K St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to the Baker driveway – southbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure later this week.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – eastbound lane closure.

S. 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – lane closures at northwest corner. Intersection to open later this week.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill Street to S. 16th Street — northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 13th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 14th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 15th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.