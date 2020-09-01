Sound Transit to hold virtual public hearing on Transit Development Plan

Sound Transit will be held a virtual public hearing on Sound Transit’s proposed Transit Development Plan on Thursday, September 3, 2020 12:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Sound Transit’s Transit Development Plan 2020-2025 and 2019 Annual Report.

In order to comment at the virtual public hearing, you will need to sign up in advance. The sign up window will be open from 8 a.m. on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Sign up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.

Information about how to sign up for comment and how to join the meeting is available at www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/transit-development-plan-public-hearing-2020-09-03

In accordance with RCW 35.58.2795, Sound Transit is required to prepare a six-year transit development plan and annual report, as well as conduct a public hearing. This Transit Development Plan consists of Sound Transit’s proposed program to meet state and local priorities for Sound Transit’s existing transportation services, including capital improvements under Sound Move, Sound Transit 2 approved by voters in November 2008, Sound Transit 3 approved by voters in November 2016, operating changes to the existing system, and how Sound Transit will fund existing program needs over the next six years.

The draft plan is available at www.soundtransit.org/sites/default/files/documents/transit-development-plan-2020-25-2019-annual-report-draft.pdf

For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, please call Sound Transit at (800) 201-4900 or (888) 713-6030 (TTY), or go to the Transit Development Plan webpage.