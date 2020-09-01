Rescheduled Lakewood Spring Clean-up Event to be held on Sept. 26, 2020

The city and Waste Connections are happy to announce that the postponed Lakewood Spring Clean-up has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 386 94th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Event rules:

All non-bulky items must be bagged.

All items will be unloaded by event participants (this means by you).

All event participants must show photo I.D. or utility bill with a Lakewood address.

All event participants must wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distancing while at site.

No mattresses will be accepted at this event.

No U-Hauls or Box Vans will be accepted at this event.

Last car will be accepted at 1:45 p.m.

Please see list of accepted items and not accepted items.

The Lakewood Fall Clean-up Event will be held November 14-15, 2020. More information on this event will be coming soon.

If you have questions about this event, please contact Senior Policy Analyst Shannon Kelley Fong at skelleyfong@cityoflakewood.us or (253) 983-7717.