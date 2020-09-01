Letter: What we Know Now about the New Coronavirus

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld.

Please, take a few moments to consider how much more we know now about the new Coronavirus than when this all started, back at the beginning of 2020. At the start, we did not know the effect on people by age group, pre-existing conditions or other factors. Now, seven to eight months later, we know quite a bit about who is most susceptible to the Disease–called COVID-19–caused by the virus, which is called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

[By the way, poor reporting by media and health organizations is conflating those who have had the virus (SARS-CoV-2) with those who have had the disease (COVID-19), which is caused by the Coronavirus. In the same way that HIV causes AIDS, not everyone who has had the Coronavirus has had COVID-19, which is the disease. Unfortunately, this has served to confuse the public even more!]

If you click on this CDC link, then scroll to “Comorbidities”, you will find an interesting fact:

www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm

“Comorbidities

Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death. The number of deaths with each condition or cause is shown for all deaths and by age groups.”

What the CDC is admitting, above, is that the vast majority of deaths attributed to COVID were already sicker people who died with COVID as an additional condition but, not necessarily as the primary cause of death. When one calculates 6% of the total US COVID-involved deaths, the actual number of deaths-to-date attributed to “COVID only” is about 10,000. In the same way that people die of multiple conditions–of which death certificates may have several listed–we should be wary of calling everything a COVID death, unless it has been confirmed through blood testing and a proper preponderance of the available medical information for the specific individual in question.

As an example, it would be medically irresponsible to list “diabetes” as the cause of a death simply because a person had diabetes as one of many underlying comorbidities at the time of death. In the same way, calling everything a COVID death because it was one of multiple conditions is disingenuous at best, and negligent, at worst.

When one considers the large sums of money that the federal government is giving to hospitals and other institutions for listing COVID deaths, it is completely within reason to question the motivation related to COVID death listings on death certificates. I have read, “The love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.” I do not doubt that, do you?

Even more, if you dig around the CDC website, you will see that the overwhelming number of COVID-involved deaths affect the 60+ age group, at about 90%. Further, about 95% of the same 60+ age group have “multiple underlying conditions”. Most of us have already heard or read that information by now so, this isn’t a new revelation, is it?

Since we know now that the new Coronavirus affects older and sicker people most significantly, what should be our response? Should we cancel school for our young people and create significant obstacles to our society resuming life, even continuing lockdowns? No, based on available scientific evidence now, we are wise to protect the sicker and older population.

Then, what should we do with the rest of our country: We need to enable the rest of the younger and healthier world to continue learning, working, and living! Wouldn’t you agree?

Based on the medical evidence we have now, I believe we need to do more to get people–especially the least susceptible student-aged youth (5-25)–back to school, university and vocational-tech school, work and being productive as we move forward in our country, as soon as possible. There cannot be a “New Normal” which is so restrictive as to actually cause more harm than the virus!

As many experts have correctly predicted, the damage to our society is already showing up in increased physical and sexual abuse in families, substance abuse and addictions, social and emotional issues like depression and suicide, delayed healthcare deaths, increased poverty and hunger due to lockdowns and unemployment, and many other negative consequences of continued government-implemented policies. Even mask-related visits to the doctors are increasing due to medical conditions related to oxygen deprivation, lung and facial infections from the use of masks. Search it for yourself!

Even so, if we had simply listened to our parents and teachers, stayed home when sick, washed our hands often, sneezed or coughed away from people, and the like, we would all have been better off. This is not the first global health crisis and, it will not be the last. We cannot stop the world and get off. We must keep moving forward.

We are all sad, and we should be, when a loved one dies. Whether it is from heart disease (~24%), cancer (~22%) or other causes, almost three million people die in America each year, according to the CDC: www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm . Do we stop our lives because people die? Or, do we choose whether we make lifestyle choices which we feel may improve our chances at longer and healthier lives?

We know so much more now. We know it is imperative that we protect the old and infirm, like always. And, we know that we must let the rest of us move forward with life!

We owe this to our children and our communities.

We can do this… We must do this!

We must move forward for our children, our families, friends, communities, our country, and the world!