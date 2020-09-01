Emerson Sidewalk Project

The City of Fircrest along with their consultant, KPG, and contractor, RL Alia will be installing a new sidewalk along the south side of Emerson between Alameda and Thelma Gilmur Park. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 8 and last 30 working days.

During this time of construction please consider using an alternate route. Access to existing residences will be accommodated. While the roadway will be open, traffic congestion will take place during construction hours. KPG our consultants will have an inspector on site during construction. Thanks for your patience during this work. Please contact public works with and questions or concerns, 253-564-8900.

