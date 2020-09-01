52 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed September 1

On Sept. 1, we confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, all with underlying health conditions:

A man his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 90s from Lakewood.

Our totals are 6,725 cases and 150 deaths.

We have reported 643 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 71.3. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 45.9.

The state requires us to report our case rate with a 6-day data lag to ensure accuracy. With this data lag, our case rate is at 82.9 per 100,000. This data lag has been a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.

The lower case numbers recently are good news. Let’s stay the course! Keep it small when it comes to Labor Day plans and other gatherings. It’s one way you can show you care and help to drive our COVID-19 rates down.