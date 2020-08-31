University Place is Having a Birthday Party – Virtually

We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to rethink the way we mark many of life’s milestones, from weddings to graduations to major anniversaries.

So it should come as no surprise that the City of U.P. has had to change its original plans for a community-wide celebration to mark our 25th “birthday” as an incorporated city. We had hoped to host a large block party on Aug. 22 to mark the occasion and to document the many accomplishments of the last 25 years, while also sharing the result of our Imagine 2045 efforts that will help shape our next quarter-century.

Instead, the City will publish a special digital 25-Year Retrospective & Look Ahead, while also holding a week-long social media celebration beginning on Aug. 31. “We really want the community to contribute to this celebration, so we encourage everyone to share their own memories, photos and videos using the #WeAreUP hashtag, which we hope will connect stories on our website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts,” said Mayor Caroline Belleci. “Our story is not just about City government, but about the people and businesses who create our sense of community and pride in place every day.”

Although the in-person party plans have had to be shelved for now, Belleci says the celebration will eventually take place—when it can be done safely and with full participation by the entire University Place community.