Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 1 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, September 1 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83913436899

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of August 4, 2020 Approval of Payroll Checks #114140 – #114146 in the amount of $239,814.04 and Payroll Checks #114217- #114224 in the amount of $152,599.36 Approval of Claims Checks #114158 – #114211 in the amount of $64,117.80 and Manual Check #114147 in the amount of $5,255.76 and Approval of Claims Checks #114271 – #114317 in the amount of $835,809.26 Set Public Hearing – 2021 Property Taxes (AB 3004) Set Public Hearings – 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3005) Set Public Hearings – 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3006) Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items New Items Administrative Building Lease Renewal (AB 3007) (*) Parking Lot Lease Renewal (AB 3008) (*) Pierce Transit Representative Vote (AB 3009) (Resolution #1182) (*) Reports Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session 2021 – 2022 Biennium Budget – Utility Funds

Written citizen comments will be accepted via email at paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us until 4:00 p.m., the day before the meeting. The Town Administrator will note the name of the submitter and the date it was received, which will be made part of the record, and all comments will be provided to the Mayor and Town Council prior to the meeting.