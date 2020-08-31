Seaquist Denounces Dammeier’s Attacks

Submitted by Larry Seaquist for Pierce County Executive Campaign.

Larry Seaquist, Democrat challenger for Pierce County Executive, today denounced incumbent Bruce Dammeier’s social media post aimed to discredit the work of a longtime, celebrated community leader and public servant.

“Just like Trump, Dammeier is tweeting personal insults while tens of thousands are out of work and our health is still at risk,” said Seaquist. “These tactics are disappointing and unbecoming of our elected leadership. We should expect better.”

For over 30 years, our state has had stringent ethical guidelines to ensure public service and campaigning are truly separate. “Dammeier is crossing the ethical line,” added Seaquist. “My campaign will stay laser-focused on the health and safety of all our residents as we build a better future for Pierce County.”