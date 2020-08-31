Library Board discusses 2021 budget and work plan, current services and more

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss the 2021 budget and work plan, current services, racial and social equity, diversity and inclusion, and other issues at its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m., via conference call, 1-510-338-9438, access code: 623 788 004 #, attendee ID: #.

2021 Budget and work plan. As the Library System plans its budget and work plan for 2021, it will continue to weigh the significant uncertainty and impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19) and how to best serve communities in the coming year. The board will discuss its budget principles – the factors that will direct where to invest the public’s money for library services. The factors under consideration include:

Being good stewards of taxpayers’ investment.

Limiting further financial burdens on communities already harmed by the economic downturn.

Ensuring flexibility to change services and funding focuses in these uncertain times.

The Board will also discuss service priorities that may include:

Continuing and extending services to people impacted by the pandemic such as parents-turned teachers, people seeking new jobs and job skills, and people without access to digital technology (Wi-Fi, computers, printers).

Providing books and materials online, in libraries, curbside and from buildings, when the libraries can safely reopen.

Offering services where and when people need them in communities.

Library Curbside and Online Library. People are loving the Library System’s curbside service at 18 libraries. At the curb, people may pick up books, movies and other items they have selected through the online catalog, a Grab Bag of mystery items based upon the readers’ interests, Activity Packs with hands on activities for all ages, and copies of prints people send remotely to a library. E-book and audiobook downloads continue to be in high demand. The Library has shifted funding to offer more downloadable books.

Racial and social equity, diversity and inclusion. The Board will continue its review and discussion of the Library’s policies related to equity and antiracism as well as all of the Library’s policies to ensure they foster diversity and inclusion. The Board will continue its discussion to gain a further understanding of the Library’s current efforts and gaps to support racial and social equity, diversity and inclusion.