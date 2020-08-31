Larry Saunders Service Award Applications Accepted Until Sept. 25

Larry Saunders served our country and our city with distinction, retiring from the Army to organize Lakewood’s Police Department, and serve as our first chief. Returning from Iraq, where he re-joined the Army to establish a police college in Baghdad, Larry embraced Lakewood with tireless community service: our Boys & Girls Club, Rotary Clubs, neighborhood associations, and the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF). Larry was a ray of light. We were stunned when he died one morning in January, 2016.

To honor Larry, the City of Lakewood in partnership with the LCFF created an award to recognize exemplary service to Lakewood. The LARRY SAUNDERS SERVICE AWARD, is given annually to a person or organization who merits special recognition and community appreciation. This 2020 announcement occasions the award’s fourth year.

NOMINATE A COMMUNITY SERVICE HERO [ONE PERSON OR ORGANIZATION] AND TELL US WHY YOUR NOMINEE DESERVES RECOGNITION

The Award provides a separate grant, selected by the recipient, to a Lakewood organization. Both will be presented at the first regular City Council meeting of 2021.

City of Lakewood in partnership with the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS OPEN Aug 1 ~ Sep 25 for the 2020 LARRY SAUNDERS SERVICE AWARD

FORMS AVAILABLE online or at lakewoodfoundation.org/