It’s all about Kids and Cash! Nothing funny, you won’t find it looking in the trash.*

Submitted by Perry L. Newell.

*Don’t look to deeply into the title because we have seen him, he started when he was 3 years old, today he is just a CEO…

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activity, have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area information about active awards and scholarships and insightful advice.

We have moved to publishing our SCHOLARSHIP and AWARD documents in an electronic format which can be found at: www.educatingouryouth.org

While sharing the concern that many of the resources may be lost. The interaction between students and teaching staff may be felt for years to come.

We live in an extraordinarily complex world, where individuals and organization have come together to assist students to achieve and be successful, today, and always.

As schools have been forced to embrace remote learning during the pandemic, teachers and students alike have found ways to adapt to the new normal. And as schools plan for the fall semester, many are turning to online learning because students and teachers may not be together in their schools and buildings.

We have discovered that none of the online scholarship databases includes information about college scholarships that are available only to children under age 13 because of federal privacy laws. The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act of 1998 (COPPA), 15 USC 6501, and the Children’s Privacy Protection Final Rule, require web sites to obtain “verifiable parental consent” before collecting, using, or disclosing individually identifiable information from children under age 13. This effectively prevents online scholarship databases from matching students under age 13 with college scholarships. Because of the difficulties in obtaining consent, most of the scholarship databases avoid the problem by omitting scholarships for underage children from their databases and refusing to register users under age 13 years old.

STUDENTCAM is C-SPAN’s annual national video documentary competition that encourages students to think critically about issues that affect our communities and our nation. This year students in grades 6-12 are asked to create a short (5-6 minute) video documentary on a topic related to the competition theme, “Explore the issue you most want the president and new Congress to address in 2021.”

With cash prizes totaling $100,000 each year, C-SPAN awards prizes to the top 150 student documentaries, and over 50 teacher advisers. Since 2004, C-SPAN has awarded over $1 million dollars in cash prizes to past-winning students and teachers. Official launch of the 2021 StudentCam competition. Wednesday, September 9, 2020. www.studentcam.org/

EVERYDAY YOUNG HERO AWARDS – Everyday Young Heroes are young people, ages 5-25, who are improving their communities through service to others and making significant progress in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Each week, the YSA Team selects one young person to receive this honor. The chosen youth can have a project that is developed in or outside of the classroom, in conjunction with an organization or religious institution, or can be an initiative or organization they started on his or her own or with their friends. Projects can provide a direct service, be philanthropic, or raise awareness or advocacy around a particular community need.

The young person and their nominator are notified via email upon being selected as an Everyday Young Hero. The Hero receives a congratulatory letter, a certificate of recognition, and is highlighted in YSA’s newsletter and on social media, raising the profile of his or her good work.

If you know an Everyday Young Hero, submit your nomination here. ysa.org/awards/eyh/

INTERNATIONAL ECO-HERO AWARDS FOR YOUNG ENVIRONMENTALISTS – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems.

We are proud to honor the work of young people between the ages of 8 and 16 all over the globe who have done creative environmental projects with a cash prize, certificate of achievement, and public recognition. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards/

YES, THOSE WHO ARE SMART CAN APPLY IN 7TH GRADE…

YOUNG SCHOLARS PROGRAM – Sponsor: Jack Kent Cooke Foundation – Amount: Up to $40,000- Program is open to high-performing 7th grade students with financial need. www.jkcf.org

The ENGINEERGIRL website sponsors a contest dealing with engineering and its impact on our world. Usually the announcement is posted in the fall with judging and winners announced in the spring or summer. You can enter this year’s contest or see past results.

Students (both boys and girls) in grades 3-12 can submit an essay with their engineering ideas for helping. www.engineergirl.org/

PRUDENTIAL SPIRIT OF COMMUNITY AWARDS – Honor students in grades 5-12 who have made a difference through volunteering. TOP HONOREES EARN MONETARY AWARDS.

The information should be arriving at schools in September, ask about it or check online at spirit.prudential.com/

EARN EASY SCHOLARSHIPS THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE

Are you 25 years old or younger and live in the US or Canada (or are a citizen of either country, but living abroad), interested in volunteering, and looking for scholarship opportunities? Then you’re in the right spot.

Enter to win by doing community service. No essays, no GPA requirements, no recommendations, no applications…and you can enter multiple scholarships.

DoSomething.org has awarded $1.2 million in scholarships over the past 6 years to over 300 winners. And don’t worry, if you haven’t chosen a college or university yet, we’ll hold on to your money and there isn’t really a time limit on that. www.dosomething.org/us/about/easy-scholarships

ANGELA AWARD – National Science Teaching Association – This award honors one female student in grades 5–8, who is involved in or has a strong connection to science. The award has been established in honor of Gerry Wheeler, Executive Director Emeritus, and his outstanding dedication to NSTA and lifelong commitment to science education.

There is no fee to enter. Award: $1,000 US EE Savings Bond or Canadian Savings Bond…

Eligibility: Any female student in grades 5–8 who is a resident of the United States, US Territories, or Canada, and is enrolled in full time public, private, or home school. www.nsta.org/about/awards.aspx?lid=tnav#angela

We the Future Contest – Constituting America – Closing Date: September 17, 2020

Description: Contest is open to K-12 students, college students, law school students, graduate schools students, adults 25 years of age and older, and seniors 65 years of age and older. Contest is about the U.S. Constitution. Each age group has different requirements, so applicants should visit website for details. constitutingamerica.org/contest-categories/

Fifty States, On Nation Contest – The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History – Amount: Up to $100 – Closing Date: November 16, 2020 – Description: Contest is open to students in grade 4 and 5 in the United States. Applicant must submit an essay, short story/historical fiction, or poem on the theme, “Fifty States, One Nation.” www.gilderlehrman.org/programs-and-events/student-essay-contests

APPRENTICE ECOLOGIST INITIATIVE YOUTH SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Nicodemus Wilderness Project – Closing Date: December 31, 2020 – Scholarships are open to students between the ages of 13 and 21 who are candidates for a degree/diploma at a primary (middle school), secondary (high school), or accredited post-secondary educational institution from any country around the world. Applicant must conduct their own environmental stewardship project in 2020. www.wildernessproject.org/volunteer_apprentice_ecologist.php

YOUNG FILMMAKERS CONTEST – One Earth Film Festival – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing Date: January 5, 2021 – Contest is open to students in grades 3 through college (ages 8 and up) from the United States. Student must create a film on one of many given topics related to the Earth. www.oneearthfilmfest.org/contest-details/

CHILDREN OF FALLEN PATRIOTS FOUNDATION SCHOLARS Program – Sponsor: Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation – Amount: Up to $6,250 – Closing Date: Monthly – all documents due to the program team by the 15th of each month – Program is open to children – whether natural, by marriage or adoption – who have lost a parent in the line of military duty, during combat or peacetime. All branches (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard) and all components (active, reserve and guard are covered). www.fallenpatriots.org/

PARADIGM CHALLENGE – Amount: Up to $100,000 – Closing Date: May 1, 2021 – Challenge is open to students aged 4 to 18 years of age (as of May 1, 2021) worldwide. Applicants may work in a team or alone to use kindness, creativity, and collaboration to help solve real-life problems. www.projectparadigm.org/

DOODLE 4 GOOGLE COMPETITION – Award Amount: $30,000 – Students in grades K-12 are invited to take part in the Doodle 4 Google contest, and create a doodle that tells the world “What I see for the future.” From crayons to clay, graphic design, or even food, young artists can utilize any materials to bring their creation to life. Like all Google Doodles, each doodle must incorporate the letters G-o-o-g-l-e. One national winner will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship.

The State and Territory Winners are in! Vote for your favorite Doodle! Congratulations to our 54 State and Territory Winners who shared the special ways they show kindness in their families, schools, and communities.

Vote for your favorite Doodle to determine who will go on to become one of our five National Finalists, one of which will go on to become the National Winner. doodles.google.com/intl/en_us/d4g/

SCHOLASTIC ART & WRITING AWARDS – Eligibility – Public, private, or home-school students in the U.S., Canada, or American schools in the rest of the world enrolled in grades 7–12 (ages 13 and up) are eligible to participate in the Scholastic Awards. Students must be age 13 or older and in grade 7–12 to participate in the Awards.

Get started early! Submissions are only open from September through December or January (deadlines vary by region), but it is never too early to get started! Students save the work you’re creating over the spring and summer (even if you’re creating from home) and check out our scholarship opportunities for more inspiration as you get started. Educators check out our educator resources to help your students prepare for the upcoming Awards season. www.artandwriting.org/

THE NATION’S PREMIER MIDDLE SCHOOL STEM COMPETITION – With the generous support of title sponsor and partner, Broadcom Foundation, Society for Science & the Public has been running Broadcom MASTERS® (Math, Applied Science, Technology, and Engineering for Rising Stars) since 2010.

Every year, Society-affiliated fairs across the United States nominate the top 10% of their 6th, 7th, and 8th grade participants to enter this prestigious competition. www.societyforscience.org/broadcom-masters/

STUDENTS: INVESTIGATE, EXPERIMENT, AND HAVE FUN!

Who: Students in Grades 6-9 – Why: The student role is to create your team, identify a particular problem in your community, work together to explore the problem, share your findings, and win prizes!

What You Gain: Develop ideas and skills to help you address the problems in your community – Opportunities to engage with scientists, engineers and other STEM professionals specializing in fields such as robotics, technology, forces and motion, environment, food and nutrition, national security and safety and alternative energy sources!

Experience working as a team and learning valuable skills that help in high school, college, and future careers – Real-life application of STEM in your local community – Prizes. SO MANY PRIZES! www.ecybermission.com/

Continue the important girl empowerment work we do through WOMEN YOU SHOULD KNOW, WOMEN YOU SHOULD FUND is building a dedicated mentorship program for girls. Powered by role models and entrepreneurs from all fields, the interactive event series will introduce girls to entrepreneurship, of all kinds, and aims to cultivate the doer, maker, innovator spirit in these leaders of tomorrow. www.womenyoushouldfund.com/girlpreneurs/

VOYA UNSUNG HEROES – The Voya Unsung Heroes Awards Program annually provides grants to K-12 educators who are utilizing new teaching methods and techniques for classroom/school projects to improve learning. Educators are welcome to submit grant applications describing projects they have initiated or would like to pursue. Each project is judged on its innovative method, creativity, and ability to positively influence students. Each year, one hundred educators are selected to receive $2,000 each to help fund their innovative class projects. Three recipients are then selected to receive additional top awards of $5,000, $10,000, and $25,000.

Applicants must be employed by an accredited K-12 public or private school located in the United States and must be full-time educators, teachers, principals, paraprofessionals, or classified staff with projects that improve student learning. Find out more and apply at www.scholarsapply.org/unsungheroes.

AMAZON FUTURE ENGINEER is a comprehensive childhood-to-career program aimed at increasing access to computer science education for children and young adults from underserved and underrepresented communities.

Elementary School – We are teaming up with BootUp Professional Development to bring Computer Science to more than 1,000 elementary schools across the US. Applications for school districts are now open!

Middle & High School – Applications for free sponsorship of Middle and High School curriculum and teacher professional development are now open for 2020-2021 school year through our providers Code.org & Edhesive.

Scholarships & Internships – Get a $10,000/year scholarship towards an undergraduate degree in computer science and a guaranteed summer internship at Amazon. Applications are now closed for 2020 recipients and will open again in November. www.amazonfutureengineer.com/

Each year, DAV HONORS YOUNG VOLUNTEERS who demonstrate outstanding dedication and service to America’s veterans.

Volunteer service is at the heart of the DAV mission of helping empower more veterans to lead high-quality and fulfilling lives. From volunteering at the Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers to assisting veterans in local communities, DAV youth volunteers make a real difference in the lives of veterans. DAV offers $75,000 in scholarships annually to be used toward any accredited institution of higher learning, including universities, colleges, community colleges and vocational schools.

This college scholarship is open to volunteers age 21 or younger who have contributed a minimum of 100 hours credited through DAV or DAV Auxiliary. Students may apply with the inclusion of an essay on what volunteering for veterans means for them. Anyone can nominate a worthy candidate including the student/applicant.

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activity. More Electronic Listings: www.educatingouryouth.org