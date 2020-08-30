Expect overnight ramp closures in Tacoma leading up to Labor Day weekend

TACOMA – Construction crews widening Interstate 5 and building a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge in Tacoma have overnight lane and ramp closures planned for the week of Aug. 31.

Monday, Aug. 31 through Thursday, Sept. 3

One lane of northbound I-5 from McKinley Way to Port of Tacoma Road will close each night from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to State Route 167 will close each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

After the Labor Day, if the construction schedule holds, crews will reopen the SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 on Wednesday, Sept. 9. This ramp closed in mid-July for nearby widening and improvements to the Portland Avenue exit. During the closure, drivers will continue to detour using I-705 to SR 509 and back to northbound I-5 using East Portland Avenue.

Overnight closures of southbound SR 167/Bay Street continue

Monday, Aug. 31 to Thursday, Sept. 3 and again Tuesday, Sept. 8, Wednesday, Sept. 9

One lane of southbound SR 167/East Bay Street will close from East Grandview Avenue to East 27th each night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

All lanes of southbound SR 167/East Bay Street will close from East Grandview Avenue to East 27th each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

During the overnight closures, drivers will detour using East Grandview Avenue to East 32nd Street to Portland Avenue to I-5. Travelers using southbound SR 167 to northbound or southbound I-5 will need to follow the detour route.

Additional overnight ramp closures for this and other state highways in Pierce County are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

