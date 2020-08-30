The Suburban Times

All initial and continued unemployment benefit claims declined during week of August 16-22

During the week of August 16 through August 22, there were 18,389 initial regular unemployment claims (down 16.2 percent from the prior week) and 568,881 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 4.8 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

  • Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 288 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
  • Regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims as well as continuing claims all decreased over the previous week.

ESD paid out over $182.8 million for 357,077 individual claims – a decrease of $15.4 million and 5,760 fewer individuals compared to the prior week.

CORRECTION: Since the week ending March 7, when the COVID-19 job losses began, ESD has paid out more than $9.89 billion in benefits. It was previously stated that ESD has paid out more than $10.1 billion in benefits, but that is the total since the start of 2020.

Unemployment claim typeWeek ofAugust 16-August 22Week ofAugust 9-August 15Week ofAugust 2-August 8
Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims18,38921,94222,140
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims4,2564,7264,540
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims6,0116,2946,301
Continued/ongoing weekly claims540,225564,512*579,503
Total claims568,881597,474612,484

*Figure was revised upward from the previously reported figure of 556,669

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.

