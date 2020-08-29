Tacoma Urban Leagure’s 2020 Empowerment Awards

Tamika Mallory is an American activist. She was recently on the cover of Vogue Magazine and is one of the leading organizers of the 2017 Women’s March, for which she and her three other co-chairs were recognized in the Time 100 that year.

Mallory is an advocate for civil rights issues, equal rights for women, health care, gun violence, and police misconduct. She’s also the keynote speaker for the Tacoma Urban League’s November 12 Empowerment Awards. Take a look at her bio.