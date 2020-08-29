Steilacoom Historical School District Thanks Pierce County Council for CARES Act Funding for Education

On August 25th, the Pierce County Council unanimously approved the creation of a Pierce County COVID-19 School Assistance Program. The new grant program will provide $117,775 directly to the Steilacoom Historical School District. This will have a tremendous impact for the students of the District, especially those who need additional targeted support as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Our teachers and staff have been working so hard to prepare for the school year. We know many students and families will have difficulty connecting with us because of the pandemic. This additional funding will allow us to continue our work to meet student needs and protect the health of students, staff, and our community,” said Superintendent Kathi Weight. “On behalf of our entire community, I want to thank the Pierce County Council for their ongoing support and for dedicating CARES act funding to education.”

The Steilacoom Historical School District will be working with the Pierce County Finance Department in the next several weeks to identify the specific uses of the funds, to ensure they are used for the most important educational needs in the District in compliance with applicable state and federal requirements.