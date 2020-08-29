Statement From Mayor Victoria Woodards and City Manager Elizabeth Pauli on Manuel Ellis Case

TACOMA, Wash. — We cannot begin to fathom the deep pain of the Ellis family on the 34th birthday of their son, brother, and father. We understand the frustration that the family expressed and share their desire for a thorough independent investigation that is completed as swiftly as possible.

We join them in their call for a state agency that will provide independent investigations for future cases, and we will continue to advocate for the establishment of this agency.

In the case of Manuel Ellis, if there are witnesses or individuals with evidence and facts that will aid in the swift completion of this investigation, we strongly urge them to come forward and share the information they have with the Washington State Patrol.