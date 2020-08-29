State Broadband Office Needs Your Help

In 2019, the Washington State Legislature enacted Second Substitute Senate Bill 5511, recognizing that broadband access is critical to the residents of Washington. The bill directed three state agencies to work in collaboration to meet the goal of providing access to affordable broadband to all residents.

“Our State Broadband Office is leading the nation with this first-of-its-kind survey to collect broadband access and speed data at this level of detail,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “We encourage everyone to take the test and share the link. The data will provide the foundation for achieving our long-term goal to provide quality, high-speed broadband access to every Washingtonian.”

Washington residents are asked to perform a one-minute access and speed survey. Using the easy-to-follow instructions and a simple link, anyone can complete the speed test at home using any computer or mobile device. The Washington State Broadband Office mapping initiative will help identify gaps in high-speed internet service in order to bring universal broadband to the state by 2024.

Take the 1-minute access and speed survey.

For more information, visit www.commerce.wa.gov.