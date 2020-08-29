57 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed August 29

On Aug. 29, we confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 6,622 cases and 146 deaths.

We have reported 672 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 74.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 48.0.

The lower case numbers recently are good news. Let’s stay the course! Keep it small when it comes to Labor Day plans and other gatherings. It’s one way you can show you care and help to drive our COVID-19 rates down.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 41.1% in the last two weeks.

Beginning Aug. 29, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is no longer publishing COVID-19 deaths in weekend case counts. That means deaths reported on Saturdays and Sundays will become part of weekday totals. According to DOH, limited weekend staffing makes it difficult to do this work.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.