What’s UP with Biz – Spend an Afternoon in U.P.

The Village at Chambers Bay is encouraging consumers to sneak in some last-minute summer shenanigans with its Passport to Summer promotion. One thousand Passports to Summer have been mailed to residents in the vicinity of the Village at Chambers Bay, but anyone can pick up a passport from any of the seven participating businesses and get it stamped when they visit each one of those businesses through Aug. 31. Those who return their stamped passports to First Financial Northwest Bank will be eligible to win a basket loaded with prizes, including:

A three-float package from Urban Float

$20 gift card to Bliss Small Batch Creamery

Two latex pillows from Naturepedic

Live Loud hat, bag of coffee and $20 Gift Card from Anthem Coffee

Four FREE classes from Pure Barre

Coffee tumbler and water bottle from First Financial Northwest Bank

A selection of Wella hair care products from Bishops Cut/Color

The drawing for the lucky winner will be held on Sept. 1.

Passports to Summer can be picked up at any of the participating businesses (First Financial Northwest Bank, Urban Float, Pure Barre, Bliss Small Batch Creamery, Anthem Coffee, Naturepedic and Bishops Cut/Color). Thanks to First Financial Northwest Bank for making this special promotion of these locally-owned businesses possible.