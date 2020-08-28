Steilacoom Town Administrator August 28 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 1, 2020, at 6:30 PM.

Planning Commission – September 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

Civil Service Commission – September 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

Preservation and Review Board – August 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 6:15 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 112 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

9 medical aid responses

37 suspicious circumstance/security checks

4 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

3 incidents of domestic disturbance

1 incident of assault

1 incident of vandalism

27 traffic stops

10 parking enforcement responses

Throughout the past several months of global pandemic and civil demonstrations, Public Safety has received many cards and words of support from our community. We are appreciative of your continued support and remain committed to our mission of protecting life and property, safeguarding rights, and building strong community relations.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued painting roadway pavement markings and parking lot lines along with vactoring catch basins; swept streets; replaced faded and vandalized traffic signs; replaced traffic buttons; cleaned sidewalk ADA ramps; picked up Farmers’ Market barricades; performed inspections on developments; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to an unplanned power outage near Champion and 3rd Street caused by faulty wire; installed a fused elbow at Union Avenue and Martin Street; repaired a street light on 3rd and Montgomery Street; trimmed a tree near a street light on Powell Street; assisted the Water crew with an service installation; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued hydrant and water meter maintenance; assisted with the unplanned power outage; performed and sewer inspection in the 600 block of Gove Street; installed a water meter for lot 12 in the Tasanee Development; performed water/sewer service inspections for lot 12; restocked the gravel pile in the lower yard; inspected a sewer replacement in the 1100 block of Eleanor Court; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging baskets; provided support for the Farmers’ Market; adjusted sprinkler heads and water flow on various irrigation systems; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

WHEN AM I REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE MASK OR CLOTH FACE COVERING?

Any of us can carry the virus and not realize we are spreading it when we talk, cough or sneeze. Face coverings are required statewide in all public spaces because they are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially when combined with 6 feet of physical distance.

There are three face cover orders in place:

For employers and workers: Washington employers must ensure workers wear face coverings at work in almost all situations. Employers must provide face coverings if workers do not have them. Employers must comply with this order, which is enforced by the Department of Labor & Industries.

For the public: An order from the secretary of health requires Washingtonians to wear face coverings in public spaces and shared spaces, both indoors and outdoors. Examples include hotel or apartment hallways, outdoors where many people are gathered such as parks, playgrounds or popular walking paths, and in a restaurant when not seated and eating. People are individually responsible to comply with this order.

For businesses: A proclamation from Gov. Inslee prohibits businesses from allowing customers to enter without face coverings. Businesses are encouraged to provide alternatives for customers who cannot wear masks. Best practices for businesses is here in English (Updated July 28) and Spanish).

Additional Q&A is available at the state Department of Health. If you’re an employer and have questions about the separate order regarding face coverings for employees, visit the state Department of Labor & Industries common questions page.

Are there exemptions or times I do not have to wear a face covering?

There are some exemptions to the DOH order, including people with certain disabilities or health conditions, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and children under the age of 2. (Officials encourage use of a face covering by children ages 3-5 if possible. Children 5 and older must wear a face covering.)

You do not need to wear a cloth face covering in your home when you are only with people in your household, or when you are alone in your car. You do not need to wear one when seated at a restaurant eating, or when you are outdoors, and people are far apart.

Why is this requirement in place?

Cloth face masks protect other people from getting COVID-19 from us when we talk, cough or sneeze. Between 20-40 percent of people with COVID-19 do not show any symptoms but can still spread the virus to others. Recent research suggests wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the incidence of COVID-19. Until a vaccine or cure is developed, face coverings will be our best defense.

REMEMBER: Staying home is still the safest way to prevent spreading COVID-19. When out, wear your face covering, stay 6 feet apart from others, wash your hands frequently, and stay local