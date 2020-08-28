Seaquist Releases Statement Calling on us to Reimagine Public Safety

Submitted by Larry Seaquist for Pierce County Executive campaign.

Larry Seaquist, Democrat challenger for Pierce County Executive, Thursday released an official statement regarding calls to “defund the police.”

“Our common goal must be to ensure public safety for everyone,” said Larry Seaquist. “We must reimagine public safety and build a system that is equitable and just for Pierce County residents of all backgrounds. This begins with focusing on the root causes of social inequities so many people of color face locally and across our country. Building economic opportunity, ensuring all residents are healthy, housed and have access to quality education, and addressing implicit bias across our institutions, including policing – these are the levers we can impact to build a better future for Pierce County.”