Reasons to be Cheerful – August – Summertime

One extremely hot day, a few days of rain, but over all . . . aside from the threat of Covid:19 and another virus front moving in, it’s been a glorious summer.

Several years ago my wife and I took our grand twins to Half-Price Books by the Tacoma Mall. All four of us bought books. In addition I scored with a CD of Ian Dury and The Blockheads, a punk rock group from the U.K. I loved the song “Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick.” When we all got in our car I popped the CD into the player on the dash and was soon captured by the opening song (new to me) “Reasons to be Cheerful – Part Three.”

Punk Rock is a bit of a misnomer with “Reasons to be Cheerful.” The music is more fusion than confusion . . . okay there still is confusion with woodblocks, police whistles, and great Saxophone work. There’s a blend of punk, rock, jazz, reggae, and opera. Part way into the song it launches into “Summertime” from the rarely seen anymore musical production of “Porgy and Bess.” Every Youtube version of “Reasons to be Cheerful” has another song in the interlude, rarely found anymore. Fortunately, I still have the CD and play it almost every time it surfaces amid my chaotic piles of papers, DVDs, CDs, and thumbdrives. Every version I’ve seen on Youtube runs about 5:05, while on my CD the song runs for over eight minutes.

Dorothy and DuBose Heyward.

Reasons to Be Cheerful, Pt. 3

Ian Dury, The Blockheads

Summer, Buddy Holly, the working folly

Good golly, Miss Molly and boats

Hammersmith Palais, the Bolshoi Ballet

Jump back in the alley and nanny goats

Reasons begins with a verbal assault by Ian Dury’s “Why don’t you get back into bed?”

As we drove away from Half-Price Books I asked the kids, “Don’t you just love the music?” They shook their heads in twin unison – no.

Reasons to be Cheerful by Ian Dury and The Blockheads

“Porgy and Bess is an English-language opera by American composer George Gershwin, with a libretto written by author DuBose Heyward and lyricist Ira Gershwin. It was adapted from Dorothy Heyward and DuBose Heyward’s play Porgy, itself an adaptation of DuBose Heyward’s 1925 novel of the same name.” – Wikipedia

Summertime featuring Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

“Summertime

And the living is easy

Fish are jumpin’

And the cotton is high

Oh, your daddy’s rich

And your mama’s good lookin’

So hush little baby now

don’t you cry

I’ll take both Reasons and Summertime and enjoy each all day long.

One of these mornin’s

You’re gonna rise up singin’

Then you’ll spread your wings

And take to the sky

But til that mornin’

Ain’t nothin’ can harm you

With your daddy

And your mammy

standin’ by.”

– George Gershwin and Dubose Heyward, Porgy and Bess

Summertime is a little more languid than Reasons, and the lyrics offer a comparison of hyperness and fast paced allusions against slow paced illusions. Reasons begins with a verbal assault by Ian Dury’s “Why don’t you get back into bed,” while Summertime offers a calmer suggestion of “rise up singin’.” Somehow, together they work for me.

