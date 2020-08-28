Parking in the Downtown: Good? Bad? We’re Listening!

We know, we know. Some days you love it! Other days … not so much.

Tell us what we can do to help make parking in the downtown better. We’ll get you started by asking some questions, and we’ll keep you informed about the status of this project, what kind of data is being collected, and upcoming opportunities for you to engage and comment on how much parking is needed (and where) in the downtown.

Please make your voice heard. Visit the webpage for more information, and sign up to receive emails to keep updated as we use your input to help get us all closer to what you’d like to see.