Parents Back to School Night

This August 30 the Black Parents Alliance’s August 30th Meeting [3:30 to 5pm] is focused on programs + resources to help families start the school year strong and navigate community supports. We are expecting programs to present for a few minutes in the following areas: academic support, mentorship/coaching, and college preparation.

Agenda:

3:30 Welcome

3:45 District Updates

4:00 Quick Program Updates (3 groups)

4:45 Mini Breakout Rooms (10 minutes)

5:00 Closing

Register by clicking here.

As students, families, educators, and school staff prepare for the 2020-21 school year, America is facing the layered impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, school closures, economic crises, and structural racial inequalities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic and heightened national attention and mobilization being directed toward systemic racism and police violence in our country.

Any decision on school reopening must be conditioned on meeting the following four principles with public health concerns kept top of mind to ensure that every student will have the support, resources, and opportunities imperative to be both truly educated and fully supported in a high-quality learning environment, whether that be in a virtual setting or in-person.

