9th Annual Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Festival Postponed

Submitted by Bob Lawrence.

Due to state restrictions on crowd sizes, the Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Festival will postpone the 9th annual event set for October 2-4 at the McGavick Center. In 2020 FAB meetings, we improved the planning in every aspect. The cultural scope of the program has broadened immensely.

We all fully expected 2020 to be Lakewood’s largest and best yet ARTSFEST. Our goal from our modest beginning was to improve the cultural experience of the Lakewood community.

Should the future situation improve, we may look at scheduling smaller separate venues so the artisans of film, art and books can share their talent with the Lakewood Community.

Planning is also underway for our 2021 Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Festival event. We have secured our McGavick Center reservation for October 8-10, 2021 for our 10th annual event so stayed tuned.

Please email lakewoodfestival@gmail.com if you have a question or comment.