TPD Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Continues

Submitted by Lt. Chris Westby, Lakewood PD Criminal Investigations Unit.

The use of force investigation in the Dyrell Swinson case is still active with requests for lab examinations being made to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for the ballistic evidence collected.

Other forensic evidence is also in need of special examination from outside sources. Reports are being completed with the hopes to present the entire case to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office once the examinations are done in the weeks to come.