It’s been a long and fruitful career of sandwich making for Kristy Reopelle, but it’s the end of the line for her Quiznos sandwich shop in South Hill. She’ll close her sandwich shop on Sunday (August 30). For 20 years, the franchise owner has operated Quiznos shops, which are known for their oven-baked toasty subs […]

