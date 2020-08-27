Mobile COVID testing at Charles Wright Academy

In our commitment to community partnership, the Charles Wright Academy campus will serve as a mobile walk-up and drive-through site for COVID testing on August 29 (10 am-3 pm). This service is provided by Pierce County and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department staff to offer free testing to Charles Wright Academy families, employees, and the general public. There will not be access to Charles Wright Academy buildings or restrooms. This service is offered outdoors for walk-up or drive-through only.

Get tested if you:

Experience fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.

Were close to a person with COVID-19 or attended a gathering with many people.

Are a member of an at-risk community: Alaska Native, American Indian, Black, Hawaiian, Latinx, Pacific Islander.

Testing site details:

This event is staffed entirely by TPCHD. Everyone on site has gloves, masks and a face shield if they interact with people.

The trailers operate on a first-come, first-serve method.

Please adhere to all protocols for people coming to be tested to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of separation. People can get tested while in their vehicles.

The Health Department typically receives test results within 24-72 hours.

The Health Department will contact people with positive results as quickly as possible and normally within 24 hours of receiving test results.

People with negative results are normally contacted within 5 to 7 days of receiving test results.

Results can take longer if there is a backlog at the testing laboratory or with contact tracing staff notifying people of their results. We contact people with positive results sooner than those with negative results.

Testing is free.

Learn more about mobile testing at www.piercecountywa.gov/mobiletesting