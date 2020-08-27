I-5 closing overnight Aug. 28-29 between Fife and Federal Way

The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 5 for two consecutive overnights this weekend so crews can safely install 10 supersized bridge girders to build a new 70th Avenue East Bridge in Fife.

I-5 will close from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29, between 54th Avenue East in Fife and State Route 18 in Federal Way. Additional lane closures start at 8 p.m. and extend until noon the following day to move heavy equipment on and off the highway. On-and-off ramps in the area will also be closed.

Travelers should avoid I-5 during closure hours as traffic backups could be significant. For those who must travel between Olympia and Seattle, the SR 512/SR 167 detour is able to handle more traffic than the SR 99 detour.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

The new 70th Avenue East Bridge in Fife is designed to improve freight mobility, reduce congestion and provide new bike and walking options. It is part of Puget Sound Gateway’s SR 167 Completion Project that will extend SR 167 from Puyallup to I-5 and I-5 to the Port of Tacoma.