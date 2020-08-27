Get Your Free Sign of the Times

Don’t forget that free “We’re UP & Open” window cling signs are available to City businesses to display in their windows to remind the public that they have reopened safely.

The 18” x 24” window clings signs are available in four unique designs and can be picked up at the following locations:

First Financial Northwest Bank (3555 Market Place W.), Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fatz Detail (7915 27th St. W.), Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

University Place Refuse & Recycling (2815 Rochester St. W.), Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this chance to let the public know that you are UP and Open and are anxious for their business!