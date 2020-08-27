Don’t Miss the Last Stop on the 2020 Garden Tour

The University Place Historical Society wraps up its 2020 Virtual Garden Tour at Memory Lane North, where Howard Dempsey has created an informal, densely planted garden that explodes with the colors and artistry of nature. With lots of loving care from Howard, his yard has been transformed from a wild slope to a terraced oasis, rich with vibrant fuchsias that attract scores of hummingbirds and bees, while a natural stream flows over a waterwheel into Howard’s man-made pond. With something new to see every day (thanks to help from some on-site pest “managers”), you’ll understand why Howard thinks his garden “is the most wonderful place in the world.”

Howard’s garden is the last stop on this year’s U.P. Historical Society’s Virtual Garden Tour, which is free to the public to view on UPTV thanks to financial support from Atkins Chiropractic, Columbia Bank, Gray Lumber Company, JK Tax Service, Inc., McCabe’s Automotive Specialists, Morrison House/Sotheby’s International Realty, Portland Avenue Nursery, Seattle Seahawks, Sound Community Bank, Suburban Opticians and U.P. Refuse & Recycling.

?In the next issue of Headlines, we’ll provide a link to a special video compilation of all seven of this year’s spectacular garden stops. Enjoy them again all at one time…and be sure to share the link with family and friends.