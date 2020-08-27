Asia Pacific Cultural Center’s 23rd Annual Virtual Polynesian Luau, August 29

While this year’s Polynesian Luau is going to look and feel a bit different because the event is going virtual, what won’t change is the spirit and essence of this festive event (August 26, 6:00-7:30 pm).

APCC will bring the same flavors and warmth from the Luaus of years past with a fun program filled with:

Beautiful Polynesian music and dance.

Delicious recipes for food and drinks you can make from the safety of your own home.

Fun and exciting door prizes. (Including an Alaska Airlines ticket voucher!)

A spectacular fire knife dance by the Salanoa Boys and Keila Pritchard

A finale from Kap Tafiti of the Polynesian Cultural Center, Laie, Hawaii

During these difficult times, we need to take time to stop and participate in something positive and uplifting. APCC’s Virtual Polynesian Luau is a perfect way to do that and to show our love of Polynesian cultures from Hawaii to Guam to Samoa, and to the Marshall Islands.

As APCC’s only fundraiser of the year, the annual Polynesian Luau has always been an important way for us to connect with the community. We take pride in sharing with you what makes our organization special and worth supporting with your hearts and with your donations. Your support means that programs like our PLOT Youth Program, our Cultural Program, our Outreach Programs, and all our other wonderful programming will continue throughout the year.

Please donate to our fundraiser at:

bit.ly/APCCLuauDonate

Text the code “APCCLUAU” to 44-321 to Donate.

Register for amazing door prizes at: bit.ly/APCCLuauDoorPrize – No Purchase Necessary

PERFORMANCES

Samoa Fire Dance – Tama Samoa-Tanielu, Muelu, and Keila

Hawaii – Hula Halau O’Keala’akua Naniloa Mana’oakamai

Tonga – Tongan Youth of Washington

Fiji – Fijian Community

Tahiti – Nonosina and Jerrika Malae

New Zealand – New Zealand Team

Guam – IMAHE

Samoa – Lumana’I O le Pasefika and Tautua

Finale – Kap Tafiti of Polynesian Cultural Center, Laie, Hawaii

SPONSORED BY:

Group Health Foundation

Columbia Bank

Molina Health Care

Greater Tacoma Community Foundation

Asian Counseling Referral Services

Refugee Immigrants Services Northwest

Tacoma Community College

Walsh Construction

Milgard Windows

Mountain View Funeral Homes