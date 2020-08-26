Washington Democrats: “We must rally to elect Rep. Heck as Lt. Governor”

Submitted by Kelty Pierce, Campaign Manager.

Tuesday, over 50 prominent Washington Democrats, including Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho, and King County Assessor John Arthur Wilson signed a letter calling for the party to unite to elect Congressman Denny Heck as Lt. Governor this November. In the primary, Rep. Heck won 154,000 more votes than his general election opponent, surpassing him in 38 of 39 counties and winning 18 counties outright. The primary election was certified by the Washington State Secretary of State on August 21.

“Rep. Heck has been a stalwart public servant to our state and would bring a lifetime of distinguished leadership to the position,” the Washington Democrats wrote. “When the legislature convenes next year, our state will be confronting a public health and economic crisis unlike any in living memory—we need proven leaders we can trust to guide our state through the storm, and ensure we emerge even stronger than before.”

With two Democrats moving forward to the general election, Republicans are promoting a well-funded write-in candidate with hopes of capturing the office with significantly less than 50% of the vote this November. The Lt. Governor is first in the line of succession to the Governorship in the Washington State Constitution.

“Freed is a wealthy Republican with the ability to self-fund in the general election—and his entry to the race threatens to split the Democratic vote. He already spent $663,000 of his own money in his doomed attempt to be the Republican nominee for Governor this fall,” the Washington Democrats continue. “Now, he’s preparing to spend even more money on a write-in campaign to buy himself the Lt. Governors’ office despite not even appearing on the primary ballot.”

“With experienced, compassionate leaders like Denny Heck at the helm, our state will emerge from these hard times stronger than ever before,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho. “Rep. Heck has stood up for workers and families throughout his decades of public service, and I know he’s not about to stop now. Washington state needs Rep. Heck as our next Lt. Governor.”

“I am honored that so many Washingtonians have placed their trust in me—and I am humbled to receive it during a time when I know so many are struggling to make ends meet,” said Rep. Heck. “As your Lt. Governor, I will work tirelessly to fulfill your trust, and will I fight each and every day to ensure our state’s response leaves no Washingtonian behind.”

