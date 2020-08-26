U.P. Chief’s Corner – How We Hire

One of the questions we often hear when we are out at community events, especially from curious young people, is how they, too, might become a police officer some day. We are always happy to answer that question, especially since there is always a need for entry-level applicants, our next generation of public servants.

We know that new recruits bring fresh perspectives, ideas, and experiences. This is especially true with regard to candidates from underrepresented communities, whose diversity can only make us stronger. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has a recruiter who regularly visits job fairs, community meetings and school/college presentations to promote our profession and try to reach candidates who represent a cross-section of our community. However, I believe the best recruiter for the local police department is you.

Do you know someone who you feel has the right character, skills and abilities to be a police officer? Sometimes it just takes the encouragement of a friend or family member for that person to explore law enforcement as a career.

This fall, we will host our first virtual Citizens’ Public Safety Academy—and our first class session will be on the hiring and training process for officers. We will cover topics such as:

What does the hiring process involve?

What type of training do your officers get?

What is being done to bring diversity to the force?

How do you ensure you hire the best people?

Attendees will be able to log into a live presentation and ask questions via the chat feature. We will record these presentations and share them later with the entire community. This is good information for those interested in law enforcement as a career but also for the general public who just wants to be aware of how police officers are selected and trained here in Washington.

The Academy will kick off on Oct. 8 and consist of six weekly classes on topics very relevant to many of the questions people have today around police operations. In the coming weeks, we will share more information on how to register, so please watch for that. And as always, stay safe.