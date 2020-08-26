TractionSpace Brings CDC-Compliant WorkSpaces to Tacoma

TACOMA – TractionSpace announces new semi-private work hubs that meet safety guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control at their shared workspace site dedicated to small businesses, remote workers and freelancers. The new hubs bring the latest in protective configurations against COVID-19 to the company’s workspace settings.

“TractionSpace is thrilled to work with Portland startup, Twofold Spaces, to provide our clients with office innovations that offer convenience, safety and style,” said TractionSpace CEO/Partner, Don Morrison. “The new Micro Plaza and Space Maker lines will allow us to provide private and safe dedicated desk solutions at a very affordable price point.”

Known for their innovative space-saving design solutions, Twofold Spaces pivoted their business model to address the needs of office workers in the current COVID-19 environment to create the new lines.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we work and healthy workspaces are emerging as a top priority,” said Anja Bump, CEO of Twofold Spaces. “We are excited to partner with TractionSpace to help them create a great member experience that focuses on health and productivity.”

The Micro Plaza workspaces offer protection and privacy without sacrificing light or air circulation in a contemporary design. Each unit easily accommodates one user plus space for an adjustable height desk, a lockable file cabinet and an ergonomic chair. The workspace measures 16 square feet with walls seven and a half feet high and an open slat roof. The Space Maker is a barrier solution that delineates space and offers separation where needed to address privacy and safety concerns. Both solutions are constructed of sound-dampening PET (or polyethylene terephthalate – made from recycled water and soda bottles) felt and are easily sanitized to ensure safety.

“Anyone looking for a healthy, secure and friendly workspace is invited to stop by TractionSpace in downtown Tacoma for a free day of co-working to try out the Micro Plaza and Space Maker solutions,” said Morrison. “As we continue to grow, we’ll be looking to deliver safe, healthy and productive workspaces outside of the South Sound and featuring other solutions from Twofold Spaces will be a key part of our expansion.”

About Twofold Spaces: Our mission at Twofold is to optimize limited space without sacrificing functionality. We create on-demand, space-saving furniture for the home, workplace and everywhere in between. Developed with a deep understanding of the limitations of real estate in an increasingly dense world, we design and manufacture products that revive productivity, flexibility and functionality in idle areas. We are constantly evolving to reflect the ever-changing demands on the spaces we occupy, and are proud to feature our latest products on our website: www.twofoldspaces.com.

About TractionSpace: TractionSpace is a digital content and mentorship driven workspace located in downtown Tacoma. We are dedicated to helping our small business, remote worker and freelancer members gain the unique point of traction needed to overcome the barriers to their business and personal growth. TractionSpace specializes in healthy modern workspaces, dedicated offices and desks with flexible options. Best-in-class AV studios are available through TractionSpace Studios. To learn more about our membership programs, continuing education events and partnership with South Sound/Tacoma SCORE, please visit www.TractionSpace.com.