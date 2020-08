Pierce Transit wants your input as they continue to plan a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line along Pacific Avenue/SR-7, between downtown Tacoma and Spanaway.

Due to social distancing requirements, a virtual public meeting, will be held LIVE, at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Join to learn about bus rapid transit service, the overall project design, construction plans, and more. Attendees will be able to ask questions.

Sign up to attend here: bit.ly/32aWnxv