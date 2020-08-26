Pierce Transit to Hold Live, Virtual Bus Rapid Transit Update Aug. 27

Pierce Transit is planning a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line along a 14.4-mile portion of Pacific Avenue/SR-7 between downtown Tacoma and Spanaway. The corridor is currently served by Pierce Transit’s Route 1, which has the agency’s highest ridership.

While the agency had planned to hold in-person open houses this summer, due to COVID-19 Pierce Transit has updated the public on the project virtually, including a recent online open house.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Pierce Transit will hold a live virtual BRT update, in which participants can receive a project update, ask questions and interact with the project team. The virtual meeting, held simultaneously on Zoom and YouTube, will cover:

Station design and service branding

Timeline updates

Property owner coordination

Updates from project partners

Answers to attendees’ questions

To register for the Zoom meeting, visit RideBRT.com and click on the registration link. For those interested in tuning into the presentation but who don’t want to ask questions or chat, the virtual meeting will also be broadcast live on Pierce Transit’s YouTube channel, as well as posted there afterward.

BRT systems are designed to carry larger numbers of riders with greater speed, reliability and frequency than a standard fixed-route bus. BRT stations have additional amenities, such as real-time arrival information; off-board fare collection, raised platforms and multiple doors for faster boarding; transit signal prioritization for faster travel times through congested intersections; and unique, branded vehicles that carry more passengers, have room for bicycles onboard and provide easier wheelchair access.

The public can learn more about Pierce Transit’s Bus Rapid Transit project at RideBRT.com. They may also sign up to receive email updates by visiting PierceTransit.org/StayConnected, entering their email address, and selecting the “Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project” topic. Questions and comments may be emailed to BRT.

There is already $90 million committed to the Pierce Transit BRT project, including $60 million from Sound Transit 3, plus state funding and other grants. Pierce Transit is requesting federal funding to cover the remaining costs of the project. If fully funded, service could get underway as early as 2024.