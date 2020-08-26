Pierce County READS author event going online

Join friends and neighbors for the ultimate Zoom conversation with bestselling author Amy Stewart. The author of “Girl Waits with Gun,” the Pierce County READS’ book for 2020, will host a virtual talk and answer attendee questions Saturday, Aug. 29, at 1:30 p.m. The author was set to cap off the county-wide one-book reading event in March before it was delayed by COVID-19.

Pierce County READS brings together residents to engage, read and talk about great books. In this year’s selection, Stewart tells the true story of the Kopp sisters and their action-packed life in 1914 New Jersey. “Girl Waits with Gun” is the first book in the series which is in development with Amazon Studios for a television series.

“We are excited to share Amy Stewart’s passion for the extraordinary Kopp sisters with the community, thanks to technology,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Reading has proven to help people relax and reduce their stress and this is especially important now.”

Stewart’s stories tell of women who will do anything to protect their family while weaving historical elements, comedy and adventure all along the way. At the free, online author event, Stewart will share her love of the Kopp sisters.

For more information about Pierce County READS, and the featured author Amy Stewart event visit piercecountyreads.org.

Pierce County Library and The News Tribune co-present Pierce County READS, which is sponsored by the Pierce County Library Foundation.