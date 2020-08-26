Installing track at Division Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection and then south on MLK Jr. Way

This week, crews continue installing track on Division Avenue from J Street to the K St./Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection and will begin installing track on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way going south from Division. The track installation on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from Division Avenue to 6th Avenue is expected to take about two months. Martin Luther King Jr. Way is open to northbound traffic from 6th Avenue to Division Avenue. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment – thank you.

In Hilltop, the contractor continues to install track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill Street to S. 15th Street. MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to Earnest Brazill St. is open to two-way traffic. Crews continue to install utilities in the S. 9th St. and MLK Jr. Way intersection and on S. 8th St. west of MLK Jr. Way.

Stadium Way is open again to two-way traffic from S. 4th Street to the I-705. Currently, work is temporarily on hold on Stadium Way in front of Stadium High School.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install track on MLK Jr. Way across S. 15th St. and install curb and gutter on S. 8th St. as soon as Sept 1. Crews plan to resume work on Stadium Way near the high school next week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Division Avenue, N. K Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, S. 13th Street, S. 14th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of August 24

Where

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure.

Division Avenue from J St. to K St./MLK Jr. Way – westbound lane closure.

N. K St. and Division Avenue intersection – intersection closed at N. K St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to the Baker driveway – southbound lane closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – street closure.

S. 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – lane closures at northwest corner.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill Street to S. 15th Street — northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 13th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 14th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.