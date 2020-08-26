Chambers Bay Distillery Wants to Help You Keep Your Customers Safe

Chambers Bay Distillery is selling high quality, no-touch liquid sanitizer dispensers with adjustable height stands and drip trays to local businesses. The dispensers use the distillery’s own World Health Organization (WHO)-approved formula that consists of 80 percent ethanol, glycerin, aloe and hydrogen peroxide.

Chambers Bay Distillery Managing Partner Jeff Robinette says the company’s unscented sanitizer has no offensive odor, unlike sanitizers made from smelly ethanol. They can even add a few drops of essential oils such as lemon or grapefruit for customers who would prefer scented santitizer.

If your business is having difficulty finding sanitizing equipment and supplies, this an opportunity to be safe while also supporting another local business. For details on pricing and how to order, call Chambers Bay Distillery at 253.292.5962 or visit chambersbaydistillery.com.