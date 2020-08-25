Tacoma Arts Live Presents A Virtual Series: The Muse Hour With Four Events in Fall 2020

Tacoma Arts Live is proud to present The Muse Hour, a four-event virtual series offered this Fall that includes a moderated Q&A session with each artist. The first streams live on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. with Karamo Brown from Netflix’s Queer Eye. Each event is free to Tacoma Arts Live Members at the Grit City Network level and above. Tickets are $11.50 per show and on sale now to the general public.

Karamo Brown | Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Explore topics of toxic masculinity, anxiety, racism, intersectionality, gun violence, substance abuse, and more with the lifestyle guru from Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Lila Downs | Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter known for her charismatic performances, unique voice, and powerful lyrics that focus on civil rights and justice. She composes music that blend diverse rhythms such as Mexican rancheras, boleros, jazz, hip-hop, pop, and more.

Rhiannon Giddens & Francesco Turrisi | Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning Americana-musician pairs with Italian jazz-trained multi-instrumentalist for a musical conversation. The duo recently released a collaborative album named, “There Is No Other,” which explores sounds and rhythms from African, Arabic, European, and American music traditions.

Holiday Concert with Members of Pink Martini | Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy holiday classics with Pink Martini’s founder and pianist Thomas Lauderdale and extraordinary vocalist, China Forbes.

Tacoma Arts Live Members at the Grit City level or above may register for the events for free. Once registered, audience members will receive a private link to access the live stream. Tickets to The Muse Hour are on sale now.

The Muse Hour is presented in partnership with two California performing arts centers: Cal Poly Arts and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.