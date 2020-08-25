Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library getting improvements

Workers will be sprucing up the Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library in September. The Pierce County Library System planned improvements to the library with funding from a restored levy. The Library System is upgrading the library now while the building is closed to the public, to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic 2019 (COVID-19).

“When the Library is open it is among our busiest libraries with people making 245,000 visits annually to the building – making it our second most visited location following Lakewood Pierce County Library with 262,000 visits last year,” said Library System Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “With so many people visiting Parkland/Spanaway Library the building is in need of some fixing up and upgrades.”

During the remodel at 13718 Pacific Ave. S., from Sunday, Sept. 6, through Sunday Sept. 27, people may pick up books, movies and other items they have placed on hold through Library Curbside (curbside.pcls.us). Curbside service hours at Parkland/Spanaway Library will include the following:

Monday-Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

All Pierce County Libraries will be closed for curbside service on Monday, Sept. 7, for Labor Day. Parkland/Spanaway Library will be closed for curbside service on Friday, Sept. 25.

In September, workers will put in new carpet and furniture throughout the 16,000 square foot building. Construction workers will also carve out a larger and more defined area for teenagers to give them a space and place to themselves – separate from the children’s area and places where adults read and study. Overall, the new layout will help separate noisy group activities from quiet reading for all ages.

In addition, the remodel will create more areas for study and collaborative work, keeping in mind needs to maintain social distancing when the building reopens to the public. The building will provide more seating with attached desks/tables, so people can more simply use laptops and tablets they bring in or borrow from the library.

Thanks to a restored levy approved by voters in 2018, the Library System can make the overdue improvements that it had deferred, as costs to run the Library System were higher than revenues for many years. The updated library will better serve the growing and changing Parkland/Spanaway community.