30 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed August 25

On Aug. 25, we confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: A woman in her 90s from Tacoma with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 6,485 cases and 144 deaths.

We have reported 771 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 85.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 55.1.

This is good news, but we will lose our hard work quickly if we don’t keep it up! Keep it small when it comes to Labor Day plans and other gatherings. It’s one way you can show you care and help to drive our COVID-19 rates down.

Fewer people seek testing and labs have lower staffing levels on weekends. Sometimes numbers in the early part of the week are low because of this.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.9% in the last two weeks.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.