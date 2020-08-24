Clover Park School District enrolling for 2020-21 school year

School starts for students in Clover Park School District on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Register now for the 2020-21 school year online.

New kindergarten students as well as new elementary, middle and high school students can enroll at a Clover Park school by filling out the district’s new online enrollment form.

Families will need to provide their student’s birth certificate, medically verified immunization records and proof of residence to register. A family’s residential address determines the school their child will attend.

If you need assistance with enrolling your child online, please call the elementary education department at 253-583-5160.