Clover Park school board schedules meetings for 2020-21 school year

Clover Park School District’s Board of Directors announced its meeting schedule for the 2020-21 school year. All meetings, unless indicated otherwise, are held at the Student Services Center, Room 4, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, in Lakewood.

Meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of each month unless otherwise indicated. Meetings on the second Monday begin at 6 p.m. and meetings on the fourth Monday begin at 5:30 p.m. Meeting dates, locations and start times are subject to change.

2020 Regular Meeting of the Board 2nd Monday unless noted Regular Meeting/Workshop of the Board 4th Monday unless noted 6 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 Sept. 28 Oct. 12 Oct. 26 Nov. 9 Dec. 14 2021 6 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 Jan. 25 Feb. 8 Feb. 22 March 8 March 22 April 12 April 26 May 10 May 24 June 14 June 28 July 12 Aug. 9 Aug. 23

For more information, call the superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.