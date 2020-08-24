23 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed August 24

On Aug. 24, we confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death: A man in his 80s from Puyallup with underlying health conditions.

Our totals are 6,461 cases and 143 deaths.

We have reported 818 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 90.7 Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 58.4.

This is good news, but we will lose our hard work quickly if we don’t keep it up! Keep it small when it comes to Labor Day plans and other gatherings. It’s one way you can show you care and help to drive our COVID-19 rates down.

The 20-39 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 39.9% in the last two weeks.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.