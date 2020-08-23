Seattle Storm Basketball

My only claim to basketball fame was my Tacoma Jaycees winning the state championship at Central Washington University, roughly two million years ago. I recruited the players. I was the only “real” Jaycee on the team. I was a pretty good shot, but couldn’t handle the ball, too well. For the championship game I came into the game as a guard and took the ball in. I dribbled down the court. As soon as I passed half court my team started yelling “Shoot it!” I fired it up and “swish” nothing but net. I’m sure that broke the spirit of the other team as our worst player nailed the basket from near center court. Quickly we called time and I was replaced.

I’ve always loved basketball. I played on the fifth grade team at Park Lodge Elementary in Lakewood. I only scored in one game, but it was the only game we won. When the Seattle Sonics came out with the Sonic Channel on local TCI cable Peg and I were one of the first subscribers. I think we rented buses (filled with friends and beer) for two different games. One was for the playoffs where we beat the Lakers in the Kingdome. Even on the third level we enjoyed the game.

A million years ago in early February, Peg and I stayed at an apartment in downtown Puyallup. – thesubtimes.com/2020/02/04/living-in-downtown-puyallup-an-abnb-adventure/

While we enjoyed several restaurants and ended up with a ticket for running a red light (not my fault), my favorite memory was attending a girls basketball game at Puyallup High School. My granddaughter, Laci, wasn’t playing ball, but she was playing flute in the PHS pep band. I arrived before the band arrived at half-time and really enjoyed the game. Since then I’ve been waiting to watch the WNBA Seattle Storm play professional ball.

After missing several games and not being able to find the right channel on TV, I re-adjusted my local antenna for the monitor in my office and the antenna for the big screen in our bedroom. The Storm was on a roll with eight or nine wins in a row. They were killing their opponents with three pointers.

Cathy Rush becomes the head basketball coach at a tiny, all-girls Catholic college.

The game was on Joe TV and I was able to watch the entire game. The only problem with three pointers is that you live or die by them. Against Indiana with their three rookies on the court the long distance and sometimes shorter distances came up short. The Storm looked a little tired. The Storm was down by twelve or fourteen points but came back. They lost by six, but with ten seconds I kept thinking “you just need two three-pointers.” Guard Jewell Loyd did a great job for Seattle (35 points) and rookie Julie Allemand hustled all night long from her guard position (12 points) with the Indiana Fever. Sue Byrd sat out with a sore knee, but even the team members who weren’t suited up for the game were still there encouraging their friends. If a team member went down, there were usually at least two members offering a hand to get up. I like that. I loved the enthusiasm of the team.

The broadcast times differ and the TV channels change, but over-all I’ll be back.

One of my favorite inspirational basketball films is called The Mighty Macs.

“In the early 70s, Cathy Rush becomes the head basketball coach at a tiny, all-girls Catholic college. Though her team has no gym and no uniforms — and the school itself is in danger of being sold — Coach Rush looks to steer her girls to their first national championship.” – imdb.com/title/tt1034324/

Ellen Burstyn plays Mother St. John and Carla Gugino plays Cathy Rush. Cathy is offered $450 to coach for the basketball season. As she leaves the office, Mother St. John, says she hopes Cathy is a better coach than she is a negotiator, because the school would have gone up to $500. Cathy just shrugs her shoulders and confesses that she would have done it for free.

My favorite scene: Sister Sunday (played by Marley Shelton), a novice is praying in church asking God for a sign that she should say her final vows. She is interrupted repeatedly by whistles and noises from basketball practice in the basement. She follows the noises. Soon she will be assistant coach.

I hope virtual schooling doesn’t cost the WNBA new talent and lost interest. The WNBA has a fast-paced game, good athletes, competitive spirit, and provides great entertainment. What’s not to love? Highlights from the Storm/Fever game